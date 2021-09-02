Internal air service in Afghanistan to resume on September 3 — report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Internal air service in Afghanistan will resume on Friday, September 3, Al Jazeera reported Thursday, citing the Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan.

"The internal air service will resume tomorrow, while restoration of international flights will take some time," the Authority said, according to the report.

The air service in Afghanistan was suspended by the Taliban movement. The movement intended to restore the service after assessing the condition of the Kabul airport that was used for the evacuation of troops, citizens, and diplomats of Western states. Technical specialists from Qatar and Turkey arrived at the airport and carried out restoration operations for the last few days.

