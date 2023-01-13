International Court of Justice to hold public hearings on Azerbaijan's claim against Armenia

International Court of Justice to hold public hearings on Azerbaijan's claim against Armenia

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the UN, will hold public hearings based on Azerbaijan's appeal against Armenia, News.az reports citing ICJ’s Twitter publication.

The case is concerning the Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Hearings will be held on January 31 at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

News.az

