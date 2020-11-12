International festival to be held in Shusha next year

The International Culinary Festival will be held in Shusha on August 10-15, 2021, Founder and Director General of the Azerbaijan National Culinary Center (ANCC) Tahir Amiraslanov told Azvision.az.

The festival will be held in accordance with the rules of the World Culinary Organization.

"Concert programs will be organized. Azerbaijani national cuisine will be introduced to guests. Furthermore, an exhibition on each region of Karabakh will be held, so that guests can taste these dishes and get acquainted with Karabakh dishes," Amiraslanov noted.

News.Az