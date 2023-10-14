International law on Azerbaijan's side - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation was the dream of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and one of the main goals of President Ilham Aliyev, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, said, News.az reports.

The minister noted that international law is on the side of Azerbaijan.

A conference organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to "20 years of unequaled service to the Motherland, people and statehood" topic, is taking place in Baku today under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev.

The conference is dedicated to the activities of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az