International media forum in Azerbaijan’s Shusha features panel sessions

A panel session on “Transition to New Media Journalism: Convergence and New Opportunities” was held as part of an international media forum that is underway in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The forum, titled “Global Trends, New Challenges in Media”, is organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the panel session, Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director of Russia’s TASS news agency, said the new realities emerging in the world first affect the mass media, News.Az chief editor Ulviyya Zulfikar reports from the event.

“Currently, revenues from digital media exceed those of traditional media. Today, 60 percent of people read news only through the Internet,” he noted.

Talal Abdulkarim, Manager of Training at Al Jazeera Media Institute, in his speech said that the newly established Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) creates an opportunity to do more useful, objective and prompt work in the field of the media in the country.

Addressing the panel session, Evgenia Doitcheva Droumeva, deputy director general for information policy of Bulgaria’s BTA news agency, pointed out that the correct use of social networks in modern times is one of the most important conditions for spreading the news to a larger audience.

Other speakers at the event touched on the challenges faced by the media in the modern world and expressed the importance of making efforts to solve the existing problems.

News.Az

