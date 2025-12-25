International tourist arrivals to Cambodia fall 13.8%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cambodia welcomed 5.17 million international tourists in the first 11 months of 2025, marking a 13.8 percent year-on-year decline, according to a report released Thursday by the Ministry of Tourism.

Vietnam remained the largest source of foreign visitors, followed by China and Thailand. Around 1.11 million Vietnamese tourists visited Cambodia during the January–November period, down 7.3 percent from a year earlier, while arrivals from Thailand fell sharply by 47 percent to 1.01 million, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In contrast, the number of Chinese visitors rose significantly. The report said 1.1 million tourists from China traveled to Cambodia, representing a 43.5 percent increase year on year.

Thong Mengdavid, deputy director of the China-ASEAN Studies Center at the Cambodia University of Technology and Science, said the overall decline reflects regional economic slowdowns and stronger competition from neighboring destinations. He also pointed to ongoing challenges related to air connectivity and destination diversification.

Tourism remains one of the four key pillars of Cambodia’s economy, alongside garment and footwear exports, agriculture, and construction and real estate.

