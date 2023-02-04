International travelers embark on trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangazur regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of 30 international travelers from 12 countries such as the U.S., UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Russia on Saturday kicked off its visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions, News.Az reports.

This visit once again shows that the interest of international travelers in the destructions in the liberated areas, as well as the reconstruction and restoration works and demining process carried out here has increased significantly.

Over the past two years, large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club, have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur five times.

As in previous trips, the international travelers group is accompanied by well-known Azerbaijani traveler Mehraj Mahmudov.

The trip is of great importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani liberated territories in the framework of black tourism.

During the three-day trip, travelers from 12 countries will visit Fuzuli, Khojavand, Shusha, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, Jabrayil and Aghdam districts, and eye witness the atrocities committed by Armenians in the liberated territories.

News.Az