International travelers view demining operation in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (VIDEO)

A delegation of MTP (Most Traveled People), an international travel network representing 14 countries (the US, the UK, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, Russia, Türkiye, Romania, Philippines, Australia, South Africa and Saint Lucia) has begun a trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, News.Az reports.

The travelers observed the demining operation in the village of Bash Garvand in Aghdam district.

The travelers will also witness the severe consequences of the destruction caused to Aghdam by Armenia during the occupation and view the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in Aghdam.

After Aghdam, the guests will go to the village of Talish and the village of Sugovushan of the Tartar district.

The delegation will travel along the Aghdam-Tartar-Kalbajar-Lachin-Gubadli-Zangilan-Jabrayil-Fuzuli-Khojavend-Shusha highway for four days.

This trip is of exceptional importance for the promotion of the territories liberated from occupation within the framework of “dark tourism".

Over the past two years, Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur have been visited seven times by representatives of international travel networks - ETIC, MTP, TCC, Nomadmania, the Turkish Travelers Club, the UK Piki Reels club. One trip was organized in 2021, four - in 2022 and two - in 2023. This trip is already the eighth in a row.

The visit of international travelers to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur demonstrates a high interest in the large-scale construction and restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan in a short time on the lands liberated following the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

