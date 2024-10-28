International travelers visit Azerbaijan’s historic Khudafarin Bridge

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of international travelers, led by Yves Bouvier, Head of the Piki Reels club and a Belgian citizen, visited Azerbaijan’s liberated Jabrayil district to explore the historic Khudafarin Bridge.

The 33-member delegation was briefed on the liberation of the Jabrayil district and the Khudafarin Bridge by the courageous Azerbaijani Army during the 44-day Patriotic War. They were also informed about the atrocities committed by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan’s ancestral lands, News.Az reports.The Khudafarin bridges are recognized as monuments of universal importance in Azerbaijani architecture. Situated on the historic Silk Road, the 11-arched Khudafarin Bridge was built in the 11th-12th centuries, while the 15-arched Khudafarin Bridge dates back to the 13th century.Over the past four years, large delegations from major international travel networks have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur eleven times, with a total of over 400 international travelers from more than 50 countries participating in these trips. Members of the Piki Reels club have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur 12 times.This trip holds great significance for promoting Azerbaijan's liberated territories within the framework of “black tourism” and the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in these lands.

