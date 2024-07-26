International travelers witness large-scale restoration work in Azerbaijan’s Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of international travelers, led by Charles Veley, Founder and head of Most Traveled People (MTP), visited Lachin district as part of their trip to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, News.Az reports.

The delegation represented 13 countries including the USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, the Philippines, Poland, Hungary, and others.During their trip, they witnessed the ongoing large-scale reconstruction and restoration work in Lachin.The travelers were informed that the relocation of former IDPs to their native lands – Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages – has already been launched.Over the past four years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as Turkish travelers club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100" have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur ten times.These trips are of great importance in terms promoting Azerbaijani realities worldwide, allowing on-site familiarization with the massive destruction in the liberated territories and the ongoing large-scale construction and reconstruction work in these lands.

News.Az