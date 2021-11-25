International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation expands ties with Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has paid a working visit to the Republic of Poland.

The visit is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the Foundation and the country and preserving the material and cultural heritage of the Turkic national minorities living in Poland - Tatars and Karaites.

During her visit to Poland, President of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva met with Ambassador of Azerbaijan Nargiz Gurbanova and Ambassador of Turkey Cengiz Kamil Firat. The meetings discussed the importance of strengthening relations between the Turkic-speaking peoples, as well as the impact of the steps to be taken in this direction on the development of the culture of the Turkic world.

Gunay Afandiyeva also met with students of the University of Warsaw studying the Azerbaijani language and teachers of the faculty of Turkology functioning there. Having told about the organization led by her, which carries out activities for the promotion and protection of cultural values of the Turkic world, the President of the Foundation talked with students and teachers of the University about the centuries-old history, rich heritage of the Turkic people. The meeting discussed the significance of future joint events and projects, as well as prospects for expanding ties.

News.Az

