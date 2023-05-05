Yandex metrika counter

Int'l conference entitled "Foreign policy priorities of national leader Heydar Aliyev" is held in Baku

Int'l conference entitled Foreign policy priorities of national leader Heydar Aliyev is held in Baku

An international conference entitled "Foreign policy priorities of national leader Heydar Aliyev" is held in Baku, News.az reports.

The event was opened by the Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev.

The conference is attended by local and foreign experts, political analysts and officials.


