Int’l, local structures to assess damage of Azerbaijani civilian infrastructure - presidential aide

Besides shelling civilians and civilian facilities on the line of contact, the Armenian Armed Forces, using ballistic missiles, fired at the Azerbaijani cities located far from the conflict zone, including Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi, and other cities, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at the briefing.

“As a result of these acts of vandalism of Armenians, over 90 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, over 400 were injured,” assistant to the president added. "International and local structures will be involved in assessing the damage done to the Azerbaijani civilian infrastructure, inflicted since September 27.”

News.Az