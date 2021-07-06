Investigation considers three versions of An-26 plane crash in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The investigation is looking into three versions of the An-26 plane crash in Kamchatka, which includes bad weather and pilot error, the Investigative Committee told journalists, TASS reported.

"The investigation is currently working on the following versions — bad weather, technical malfunction, and pilot error," the Committee said.

According to the investigation, there were 22 passengers and 6 crew members aboard the crashed plane.

"According to the preliminary information, airplane debris was discovered north of Palana airport," the agency said.

The investigative team has been to the crash site, gathering fuel samples at the site and all documents regarding the plane, including the flight plan. Witnesses are being questioned.

Earlier, a source in the emergency services told TASS that a crew error due to poor visibility contributed to the crash. The plane ran into a cliff, with debris falling into the Sea of Okhotsk. The crew did not report any malfunction, the emergency services said, adding that the plane was mechanically sound before take-off.

News.Az