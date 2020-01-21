Recently IOM Azerbaijan finished renovation to the shelter of the TAMAS Regional Development Public Union (PU) located in Ganja within the project “Addressing the Needs of Victims of Trafficking in Azerbaijan Through Provision of Direct Assistance and Shelter Facilities Upgrade" financed by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan. Repair and rehabilitation work included general maintenance, installation of new sanitation facilities, installation of roofs, windows, and doors. This is to contribute to the overall quality of the assistance provided to the beneficiaries.

Additionally, project interventions promote the continuation of dialogue and strengthen coordination and communication between individuals vulnerable to trafficking and the civil society organizations, relevant state agencies and private sector on practical aspects related to the provision of grants to VoTs and individuals at risk of trafficking. Cooperation on this matter is fostered through the organization of a basic skills training for the victims of trafficking, after which grants will be assigned to participants to cover the purchase of equipment and start-up raw materials to support their individually tailored business plans, and ultimately their reintegration into society.

Within this project, IOM Azerbaijan conducted training on “Provision of basic business skills” for victims of trafficking (VoT) and potential victims in Ganja with the participation of selected 20 participants among VoTs and potential victims vulnerable to trafficking, affiliated with the TAMAS Regional Development PU.

Following the training, grants were assigned to participants to cover the purchase of equipment and start-up raw materials to support their individually tailored business plans, and ultimately their reintegration into society.

In general, the project seeks to assist the Government of Azerbaijan and the civil society in combating trafficking in human beings by improving the protection of VoTs and individuals vulnerable to trafficking through the provision of direct assistance and VoTs shelter upgrade.

IOM has already improved living conditions on other shelters in the capital and regions of the country.

