Iran and Germany sign diesel locomotives deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Berlin is interested in the expansion of its cooperation with Iran in the areas of transportation.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi signed the deal to cooperate over production of 50 diesel locomotives which will be used in the Iranian rail network with Germany’s Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, Alexander Dobrindt, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Akhoundi said that the locomotives will be jointly produced by Germany’s engineering giant Siemens and Iran Power Projects Management Company (MAPNA). He added that the two countries would soon set up working groups to purse this.

Dobrindt noted that Berlin was interested in the expansion of its cooperation with Iran in the areas of transportation, Press-TV reports.

The remarks by Akhoundi and Dobrindt followed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and Germany to promote cooperation in various areas of the transportation industry.

News.Az

News.Az