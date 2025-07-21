Iran and Russia launch joint Caspian Sea search and rescue drill

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large-scale joint maritime search and rescue exercise, CASAREX 2025, began on Monday in the Caspian Sea, with the participation of naval forces from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

The three-day drill is being hosted by Iran’s Northern Fleet and the Fourth Naval District of Imam Reza, News.Az reports citing Tehran Times.

Rear Admiral Lower Half Mohsen Razaqi, spokesperson for the exercise, said CASAREX 2025 also includes units from Iran’s Army Navy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, the Law Enforcement Command, and observers from other Caspian littoral states.

Speaking at a press briefing, Razaqi said the exercise is being held under the slogan “Together for a Safe and Secure Caspian Sea.” He noted that the drill is designed to implement directives by the Commander-in-Chief aimed at expanding diplomacy through international cooperation and fostering greater coordination among the naval forces of Caspian countries.

“The exercise is meant to strengthen joint operational capabilities in maritime rescue and security, safeguard commercial shipping routes, and develop a common framework for future multinational naval exercises,” he explained.

The drill consists of two phases — coastal and maritime — and will feature a wide range of operations, including assistance to a distressed vessel, vertical transfer maneuvers, search and rescue operations, man overboard response, officer of the watch drills, maritime formation sailing, aerial photography, and a naval parade.

Rezaqi emphasized that Iran is firmly committed to maintaining security in the Caspian Sea, stating, “Ensuring regional and international maritime security is a top priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran. Our naval forces will not tolerate any maritime violations and will work closely with neighboring states to guarantee full safety across the region.”

Russia and Iran’s joint naval exercise strongly asserts their military presence in the strategically important region.

This operation shows Moscow and Tehran’s capacity for maritime security and rescue operations, strengthening their control of the Caspian Sea region.

