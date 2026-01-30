Iran: Any aggression will face immediate response

Iran will respond immediately and decisively to “any aggression,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a phone call with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Pezeshkian said Iran prefers dialogue over conflict but warned that any hostile action would be met with a firm response, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

During the call, he cited what he described as hostile actions by the United States and Israel, including sanctions, political pressure and last year’s conflict, Iranian media reported.

The conversation comes amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing international scrutiny of Iran’s relations with Western countries and its Middle East neighbors.

