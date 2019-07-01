Iran approves visa-free entry for Chinese nationals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian government has approved a proposal for allowing visa-free entry of the Chinese nationals into the country.

The Cabinet of President Hassan Rouhani had authorized the Foreign Ministry in a meeting earlier in the day to set up regulations for waving visa requirements for the entry of the Chinese nationals into Iran.

The decision came in response to a joint request by the Foreign Ministry and the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Iran (ICHTO).

ICHTO chief Ali Asqar Mounessan said the decision would greatly boost Iran’s ability to attract Chinese tourists to the country amid attempts to increase Iran’s foreign currency revenues from the tourism sector.

“Our target is to use the vast potentials and attractions in our country to host two million Chinese tourists each year," IRNA cited Mounessan as saying.

