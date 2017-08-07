Iran arrests members of Daesh-linked group suspected of plotting terror attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian security forces arrested 27 terrorists affiliated with Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia), who intended to conduct attacks in religious cities of the country, local media reported on Monday, citing the Intelligence Ministry, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

According to the ministry's statement, quoted by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), 10 people were arrested abroad and 17 inside the country. Five of the arrested individuals were planning to perform attacks inside the country, while the others were playing supporting and logistics role for operational group.

The operation, in which the law enforcers cooperated with one of regional intelligence services, also resulted in some weapons discovered and confiscated. The terrorists were trying to transfer arms and ammunition by hiding them in home appliances.

On June 7, a twin terrorist attack in the Iranian capital of Tehran left at least 70 people dead and more than 40 injured. A group of four people in women's clothing opened fire in the Iranian Parliament building, which was followed by a deadly explosion. Another attack involved an explosion near the Imam Khomeini shrine.

News.Az

News.Az