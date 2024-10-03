Iran calls on UNSC to impose “severe sanctions” on Tel Aviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s deputy foreign minister has urged the UN Security Council to impose severe sanctions against the Israeli regime based on Chapter 7 of the UN Charter, News.Az reports citing Mehr news agency.

The political deputy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the comments on Thursday while talking to local Iranian media.He pointed out that Iran notified the UN Security Council every time the Zionist regime attacked its interests and sovereignty, but the council did not do anything.“We think that the UN Security Council has the duty to impose severe sanctions against the Israeli regime based on Chapter 7 of the UN Charter,” he said.According to Takht-Ravanchi, the support of the US and some European countries for the Zionist regime prevents the UN Security Council from fulfilling its responsibility for international peace and security.“We exercised restraint for a while, but our restraint was exploited by the Zionist regime, and the regime had the misconception that it can commit any crime with impunity,” he said.The senior Iranian diplomat further argued that Iran’s retaliatory operation against the Israeli military positions was carried out in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.“We declared that our operation was over at this stage and that if they wanted to start a new adventure, they would definitely be dealt with severely,” he added.

News.Az