Yandex metrika counter

Iran claims attack on US-owned oil tanker off Kuwait

  • Region
  • Share
Iran claims attack on US-owned oil tanker off Kuwait
Source: AFP

Iran’s armed forces claimed on Friday that they had attacked a “US-owned” oil tanker off the coast of Kuwait as tensions in the Gulf continue to escalate, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The vessel was hit and is on fire, according to Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which assumes operational command of Iran’s armed forces during wartime.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      