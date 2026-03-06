Iran claims attack on US-owned oil tanker off Kuwait
Source: AFP
Iran’s armed forces claimed on Friday that they had attacked a “US-owned” oil tanker off the coast of Kuwait as tensions in the Gulf continue to escalate, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The vessel was hit and is on fire, according to Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which assumes operational command of Iran’s armed forces during wartime.
By Nijat Babayev