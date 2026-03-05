Iran claims strike on US tanker in northern Gulf

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its navy struck a US tanker in the northern Gulf on Wednesday morning.

The IRGC warned that military and commercial vessels linked to the US, Israel, or European countries supporting them would not be allowed to pass through the area, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“If they are observed, they will certainly be hit,” the IRGC said in its statement.

The group also reiterated that, under international laws and wartime conditions, Iran believes it has the right to control passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

