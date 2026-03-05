Yandex metrika counter

Iran claims strike on US tanker in northern Gulf

  • Region
  • Share
Iran claims strike on US tanker in northern Gulf
Source: AP

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its navy struck a US tanker in the northern Gulf on Wednesday morning.

The IRGC warned that military and commercial vessels linked to the US, Israel, or European countries supporting them would not be allowed to pass through the area, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“If they are observed, they will certainly be hit,” the IRGC said in its statement.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The group also reiterated that, under international laws and wartime conditions, Iran believes it has the right to control passage through the Strait of Hormuz.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      