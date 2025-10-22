Iran claims to have exposed Mossad-linked agents allegedly posing as journalists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s intelligence services say they have uncovered individuals allegedly linked to Israel’s Mossad spy agency, claiming they operated under the guise of journalists to conduct information campaigns against the Islamic Republic.

According to Iranian state media, the findings were broadcast on national television on Tuesday, showing the reported locations and personal details of several individuals said to be affiliated with Iran International, a London-based Persian-language television channel critical of the Iranian government, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The report alleged that some of the identified individuals were living in Tel Aviv and Holon, including journalists and analysts who regularly appear on air or contribute commentary about Iran and the region.

Iranian authorities described the operation as part of efforts to counter what they called Israel’s “information warfare.” The report also claimed that Iranian intelligence had tracked activities of several other figures said to be connected with Israeli media or institutions.

Neither Israel nor Iran International has publicly commented on the claims. Independent verification of Iran’s allegations was not immediately available.

Tensions between Iran and Israel have intensified in recent months, with both countries accusing each other of espionage, cyberattacks, and media manipulation campaigns.

News.Az