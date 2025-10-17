Iran condemns Israeli strikes on Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran criticized recent Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, calling them a “blatant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

Lebanese authorities reported that the strikes killed one person and injured seven, while Israel said it targeted Hezbollah and allied groups. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attacks for hitting civilian infrastructure and violating the ceasefire agreed in November 2024 between Hezbollah and Israel, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Baghaei also accused France and the United States, guarantors of the truce, of “continued inaction and appeasement” toward Israel amid repeated violations of the agreement.

