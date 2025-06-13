Iran confirms IRGC Aerospace Force commander killed in Israeli strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commander of Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh was confirmed to have been killed in the strikes launched by Israel in the early hours of Friday.

The IRGC announced in a statement on Friday that Brigadier General Hajizadeh was killed in a strike by Israel on an IRGC center in the wee hours of Friday.

The statement paid tribute to the late commander, who rose to the rank of major general after martyrdom, for his wise and tireless efforts to boost Iran’s deterrent capabilities and protect the country’s security and independence.

"The Zionist regime and its regional and extra-regional sponsors will receive a suitable and decisive response in the appropriate time and location," the IRGC warned.

News.Az