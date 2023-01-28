Iran deliberately delays return of body of martyr who killed in an armed attack on Azerbaijani Embassy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan takes appropriate steps to return martyr Orkhan Askerov, who was killed in an armed attack on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran, News.az reports.

A plane from Azerbaijan waits at Tehran's airport for this mission.

However, Iran once again demonstrates disrespect for Islamic values and hypocrisy by deliberately delaying the return of the Azerbaijani martyr's body with bureaucratic obstacles.

Note that an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 by Baku time. As a result of this vile attack, Orkhan Askerov, the head of the security service of the diplomatic mission, was killed while performing his official duties, and two employees of the Embassy were injured.

