Iran launches missile strikes against Israel in retaliation

Iran launches missile strikes against Israel in retaliation
Iran has begun retaliatory strikes against Israel following recent attacks.

Initial reports indicate that 30 ballistic missiles were launched toward Israel’s capital during the first phase of the response, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The Iranian operation has been named “Fateh Kheybar”, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.


By Aysel Mammadzada

