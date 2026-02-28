Iran vows 'crushing response' to Israel-US strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian officials have confirmed that Iran is preparing to retaliate against a recent combined attack by Israel and the United States, promising a “crushing response”.

Defense sources indicate a high probability of Iranian missile response within hours, potentially targeting key military installations, including missile launchers and UAV bases, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials reported that airstrikes have expanded to multiple Iranian cities, including Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Karaj.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reinforced central command with five companies, increased alert levels along borders, and mobilized forces using helicopters to key locations.

Sources indicated that the objective of Israel’s strikes was to neutralize threats to its home front, focusing on missile launchers and UAV operation centers.

The situation remains tense as both sides prepare for potential escalation, with regional observers closely monitoring for any missile or military movements.

