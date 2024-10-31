Iran likely to retaliate against Israel before US election

Iran likely to retaliate against Israel before US election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran is likely to retaliate against Israel’s recent strikes before the US presidential election scheduled for November 6.

A "senior source" familiar with the Iranian discussions, told CNN Wednesday night that there will be a “definitive and painful” response to Israel’s recent attack on its territory, likely before the U.S. presidential election on November 5, News.Az reports."The response of the Islamic Republic to the aggression of the Zionist regime will be definitive and painful," said the source. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on October 26 that it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks."The Iranian military, in turn, said that some of its facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam had come under attack but that Israel only caused minor damage as the country’s air defense systems deflected the main impact.

News.Az