Iran may have 'second chance' to reach nuclear deal - Trump

  • Middle East
More now from US President Donald Trump, who urged Iran about an hour ago to make a deal over its nuclear programme, News.az reports citing BBC.

He now writes on his Truth Social platform that Iran perhaps has a "second chance" to reach a nuclear deal, after Israel's strikes on the country.

He writes: "Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to 'make a deal.' They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!"

Talks between the US and Iran on a nuclear deal were about to enter their sixth round on Sunday in Oman. Earlier, Iran accused the US of supporting Israel's strikes, which Washington has denied.


