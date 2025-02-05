Iran poised to sign major oil export deal amid US sanctions pressure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran is preparing to finalize a significant agreement regarding the export of hydrocarbons, according to the country’s oil minister, Mohsen Paknejad.

This move comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to halt Iran’s oil exports entirely, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"One of the largest oil agreements in the country’s history will be signed soon in the presence of President [of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian]. The subject-matter of the agreement will only be announced after its signing," he said. The fact of the agreement’s conclusion reflects the interests of both Iranians at large and the authorities of the republic, the minister added.

Paknejad also noted that unilateral sanctions imposed against oil-exporting countries destabilize global markets and hit hard the consumers.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order to reimpose maximum pressure on Iran in a move to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons, as well as to reduce the country’s oil exports. However, the US president did not rule out a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

News.Az