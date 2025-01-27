Iran purchases Su-35 fighters from Russia
@Reuters
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that Iran has purchased Russian-made Su-35 fighters, said Ali Shadmani, deputy coordinator of the IRGC's "Khatam al-Anbiya" central headquarters, News.az reports.
"We make military purchases to strengthen our air, land and naval forces when necessary," he said.
