Yandex metrika counter

Iran purchases Su-35 fighters from Russia

  • Region
  • Share
Iran purchases Su-35 fighters from Russia
@Reuters

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that Iran has purchased Russian-made Su-35 fighters, said Ali Shadmani, deputy coordinator of the IRGC's "Khatam al-Anbiya" central headquarters, News.az reports.

"We make military purchases to strengthen our air, land and naval forces when necessary," he said.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      