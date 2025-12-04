Iran's FM set to visit Azerbaijan next week
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan next week, News.Az reports, citing the Iranian Embassy in Baku.
During his visit, Araghchi will hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials to discuss the future prospects of Baku-Tehran ties.