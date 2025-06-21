Iran's president vows to continue nuclear program

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed that Iran will not halt its nuclear activities or relinquish its right to a civilian nuclear program.

In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Pezeshkian is reported to have said Iran was ready to provide guarantees to build confidence in Iran's nuclear activities, but its nuclear programme could not be taken away by threats or war, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Pezeshkian also warned Macron that his country's response to continuing Israeli attacks would be "more devastating."

Pezeshkian said Iran is “ready for dialogue and cooperation to build trust regarding peaceful nuclear activities” of the country.

