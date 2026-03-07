Iran struck the 23 Marina tower in Dubai - VIDEO
Source: Aljazeera
An Iranian drone reportedly struck the 23 Marina tower in Dubai, UAE.
An Iranian drone has reportedly struck the 23 Marina tower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to unconfirmed reports circulating on social media, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.
Initial information suggests the drone impacted the high rise residential building in Dubai Marina, though the extent of damage and possible casualties has not yet been confirmed by authorities.
Officials in the UAE have not immediately issued a statement on the reported incident. The strike, if confirmed, would mark a significant escalation in regional tensions amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.
By Faig Mahmudov