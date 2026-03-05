Iran targets Israel's Ben Gurion airport with missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said on Thursday they had targeted Israel's Ben Gurion airport and an air force base in the area, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The heavy Khorramshahr-4 missiles carrying one-tonne warheads were launched at dawn today ... toward the heart of Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion airport and the base of the Israeli air force's 27th squadron located at the airport," the Guards said in a statement.

