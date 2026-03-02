Iran thanks Azerbaijan for support amid Middle East tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mujtaba Demirchilu, expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government and people for their condolences and support amid ongoing Middle East tensions.

Speaking at a press conference in Baku, Demirchilu highlighted the close coordination between the two countries at the highest levels, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During a recent phone call between the foreign ministers, Azerbaijan emphasized that no attacks against Iran would be launched from its territory.

The ambassador also noted that Iran is currently conducting military strikes in accordance with its legal rights.

The tensions escalated after the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17 ended without progress. The U.S. subsequently increased its military presence near Iran, deploying more than 150 aircraft in Europe and the Middle East.

A third round of Iran-U.S. nuclear negotiations in Geneva on February 26 was also inconclusive, with Tehran refusing to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle nuclear facilities, or agree to permanent limits on its nuclear program.

Airstrikes by Israel and the U.S. on February 28 reportedly killed top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and members of his family, Major General Abdulrahim Mousavi, Revolutionary Guard commander Mohammad Pakpour, defense minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, and other senior leaders.

