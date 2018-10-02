Iran to build power plant in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 411-million euro project is to be launched next year

A memorandum of understanding for constructing a power plant in the Syrian city of Latakia was signed by Iran and Syria on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

The MoU was signed by head of the Syrian public authority for electricity generation Mahmoud Ramadan and the Iranian MAPNA Group Managing Director Abbas Aliabadi in the margins of a meeting between Iran's Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian and Syrian Minister of Electricity Mohammad Zuheir Kharboutli in Tehran.

The 411-million euro project is to be launched next year. The first gas unit of the power plant in Latakia is expected to be completed in 15 months and the second one will be built in 24 months.

Another unit which will be steam unit is expected to be finished in a 34-month period, according to the Syrian minister.

Kharboutli also said that the gas required for the power plant operation will be supplied via a 70-killometer pipeline from Syrian sources. The pipeline has a capacity of 2 million cubic meters.

