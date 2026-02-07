Iran urges global action over Israel law violations claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the international community to take coordinated action over what he described as Israeli violations of international law.

Araghchi said statements of concern alone are not enough and urged countries to adopt a joint strategy involving legal, diplomatic, economic, and security measures. He said such actions should be based on international law and collective global responsibility, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Among the steps outlined, Araghchi called for stronger international legal action and accountability for alleged violations. He also proposed comprehensive sanctions against Israel, including an arms embargo, suspension of military and intelligence cooperation, travel restrictions on officials, and trade limitations.

He further called for international support for Palestinian political goals, including an end to Israeli occupation, recognition of the right of return for Palestinians, and compensation mechanisms based on international law. Araghchi also reiterated support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Iranian foreign minister also described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as an urgent international responsibility and warned against normalizing collective punishment.

He additionally called for closer coordination among regional states to protect sovereignty and deter further escalation. Araghchi urged countries across the Islamic world, Arab nations, and Global South to strengthen diplomatic cooperation on the issue.

The comments come amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and continued international debate over the conflict and its broader geopolitical impact.

News.Az