Iran vows reciprocal action after Ukraine cancels diplomatic visa waiver

Iran will respond to Ukraine’s move to cancel a memorandum allowing visa-free travel for holders of Iranian diplomatic and service passports, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

He noted that Tehran is preparing “reciprocal measures,” though details have yet to be finalized, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"[We] will take response measures following Ukraine’s decision to cancel visa-free travel for Iranian citizens with diplomatic passports. Details are in the works," the diplomat said at a weekly press conference.

On August 20, Ukraine terminated the memorandum of understanding with Iran on visa-free travel for diplomatic and service passport holders, government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnichuk said.

"The memorandum of understanding between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on visa-free travel for citizens with diplomatic and service passports, concluded on March 15, 1993 in Kyiv, has been terminated," he wrote on Telegram.

Last November, Kyiv also terminated a 1993 air service agreement with Tehran. Ukraine accuses Iran of allegedly providing assistance to Russia in the conflict.

News.Az