Iran warns of ‘all-out war’ if Israel or US attacks its nuclear sites

Iran warns of ‘all-out war’ if Israel or US attacks its nuclear sites

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that any attack by Israel or the United States on Iran’s nuclear facilities would plunge the region into an “all-out war”.

In an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic during a visit to Qatar, Araghchi warned that launching a military attack on Iranian nuclear facilities would be “one of the biggest historical mistakes the US could make”, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He said Iran would respond “immediately and decisively” to any attack and that it would lead to an “all-out war in the region”.

Concerns have grown in Iran that US President Donald Trump might empower Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attack Iran’s nuclear sites while further tightening US sanctions during his second term in office.

Araghchi said he met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha to discuss key regional issues.

“We highly commend Qatar’s mediation role in reaching the ceasefire in Gaza,” Araghchi said in an interview broadcast on Friday. “I hope all other issues will be ironed out.”

He also met Hamas officials while in Qatar and said Palestinians had achieved “victory” in Gaza, despite the devastation of Israel’s war on the enclave.

“Despite all the killings and destruction the whole world witnessed, the Palestinian people held their ground and upheld their values and principles. I believe this stands as a victory,” he said.

News.Az