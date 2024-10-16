Iran warns of ‘decisive’ response if Israel strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran is ready for a “decisive and regretful” response if Israel attacks Iran, the country’s top diplomat has warned UN chief Antonio Guterres, News.Az reports.

The Islamic Republic fired about 200 missiles at Israel on October 1 in revenge for the killing of two of its closest allies, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, as well as an Iranian general.Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed last week that his country’s retaliatory measure would be “deadly, precise and surprising.”“Iran, while making all-out efforts to protect the peace and security of the region, is fully prepared for a decisive and regretful response to any adventures” by Israel, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a phone call with Guterres, according to a statement from his office on Wednesday.During the call on Tuesday evening, Araghchi also appealed to the United Nations to use its resources “to stop the crimes and aggressions of the Israeli regime and to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Gaza.”

News.Az