Iran warns UN of decisive response to US military action

In a letter sent to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the presidency of the UN Security Council, Iran’s permanent mission said the country does not seek war and will not initiate conflict, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated at the highest level that it neither seeks tension nor war,” the letter said, adding that Iran would act in self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter if attacked.

The mission warned that, in the event of aggression, all military bases, facilities and assets belonging to hostile forces in the region would be considered legitimate targets. It stressed that the United States would bear “full and direct responsibility” for any resulting escalation.

The letter cited a February 18 social media post by Donald Trump, describing it as an explicit public threat involving the potential use of military facilities, including Diego Garcia and the RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom.

Iran urged immediate action by the UN, warning that the situation poses a serious risk to regional stability. “The Security Council and the Secretary-General must act without delay, before it is too late,” the letter said.

While highlighting the dangers of escalation, Iran reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy, stating that it remains engaged “constructively, seriously and in good faith” in nuclear talks with Washington and continues to support diplomatic solutions under the UN Charter.