Yandex metrika counter

Iranian drone crashes into US base in Kuwait - VIDEO

  • Middle East
  • Share
Iranian drone crashes into US base in Kuwait - VIDEO
Screen grab

An Iranian-made Shahed drone crashed into the US-operated Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, News.Az reports, citing Clash Report.

The incident involved a Shahed unmanned aerial vehicle that went down within the perimeter of the American military facility.

No immediate details were available regarding casualties or damage.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      