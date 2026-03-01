Iranian drone crashes into US base in Kuwait - VIDEO

An Iranian-made Shahed drone crashed into the US-operated Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, News.Az reports, citing Clash Report.

The incident involved a Shahed unmanned aerial vehicle that went down within the perimeter of the American military facility.

No immediate details were available regarding casualties or damage.

WATCH: An Iranian Shahed drone crashes into the American base in Kuwait (Ali Al Salem Air Base). pic.twitter.com/clfchekMuh — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 1, 2026

