Iranian FM arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday as part of an official visit to discuss relations between both countries.

Javad Zarif's visit is part of ongoing consultations between officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Iranian FM will meet with a number of high-ranking Azerbaijani officials.

The main purpose of his visit is to exchange views over the latest improvements in bilateral relations, the most important regional and international issues, and exchange views.

