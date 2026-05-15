Iranian FM warns US, Israel against new military action

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States and Israel against any renewed military action against Iran, saying previous confrontations had failed to achieve their objectives and that future attempts would produce the same outcome.

The remarks were made on the sidelines of a two-day meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in New Delhi on Thursday, in response to recent threats from American and Israeli officials, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“We are accustomed to these threats,” Araghchi said. “They have long repeated their threats in various forms. But they themselves also know that they have achieved nothing, and will achieve nothing, through these threats or even through the war they launched.”

He added that, as he had reiterated during his remarks at the BRICS meeting, military pressure would not resolve disputes involving Iran.

“There is no military solution to issues concerning Iran,” he said. “Iran stands firm in the face of threats and does not bow. They have seen and experienced this themselves; they waged a 40-day war against us and saw the outcome. Iran resists pressure.”

Araghchi said threats would not alter Iran’s position, adding that countries willing to engage with Tehran “with the language of respect” would receive the same in return.

“The solution does not lie in threats,” he said. “The more they threaten, the more they will achieve nothing but failure. If they want to test us once again and enter war, they will obtain no result other than what they achieved in the past.”

He expressed hope that such rhetoric would be abandoned in favour of diplomacy, though he said he was “not optimistic” about a shift towards what he called reasoned engagement.

Araghchi also said Iran’s regional position had strengthened following what he described as its performance during the conflict.

“Now, all countries acknowledge that the Islamic Republic was the victor in this war and succeeded in preventing its enemies from achieving their objectives while imposing its own,” he said.

He added that Iran was now widely viewed as a regional power capable of confronting major international actors, pointing to discussions at the BRICS meeting as evidence of a broader reassessment of regional dynamics.

“Everyone I met and everyone who spoke at the BRICS meeting, in one way or another, conveyed that for the future of the region and for peace and stability, a new outlook and new thinking are necessary,” he said. “This war has become a turning point in our region.”

Turning to remarks attributed to Emirati officials at the BRICS meeting, Araghchi criticised the United Arab Emirates, alleging it had supported the United States during the conflict.

“There is precise intelligence and clear evidence showing that the UAE placed its bases at the disposal of the United States during this aggression,” he said.

He added that Iran had responded by targeting “only American objectives on Emirati soil.”

Araghchi also urged regional states to reconsider their security policies, saying external powers could not guarantee stability.

“The Zionist regime and the United States cannot bring security to them, just as they have now seen the consequences of hosting American bases,” he said.

“We are neighbours with the UAE. We have lived alongside one another in the past, and we will continue to do so in the future,” he added. “Security should be sought through cooperation among regional countries, not through reliance on foreign powers.”

News.Az