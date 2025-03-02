Iranian president says he sas differences with Khamenei over US talks

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has spoken out against the Islamic Republic's negotiations with the United States.



This was stated by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, News.Az informs via IRNA.

"I thought it would be better to negotiate with the US, but the Supreme Leader spoke out against it. But we must find suitable ways to resolve the problem," Pezeschkian said.

The Iranian president added that he "believes in negotiations" but the country will remain on the position defined by Khamenei.

According to the agency, Pezeschkian made his statements at a meeting to consider a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Economy and Finance in the country's parliament. Referring to external pressure, the president noted that it had been impossible to resolve the existing problems in the six months that the minister has been in office, and called for unity.

Recall that on February 4, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington should increase pressure on Iran. He noted that this must be done until Tehran finally stops its actions aimed at creating its own nuclear weapons.

News.Az