Iranian tourism portal releases video about Azerbaijan

Iran’s tourism portal Safarbank.ir has released a video highlighting Baku’s and Azerbaijan’s tourism areas, AZERTAC reports.

The portal highlights the photos of Azerbaijan's sights as Nabran, Bilgah, Mardakan and hotels located there, as well as the history of Gobustan rock paintings.

The portal provides detailed information about Baku's Icherisheher, Maiden Tower, Flame Towers, Shirvanshah's Palace and other interesting places.

On its Instagram account, the portal also released a video highlighting the mud volcanoes in Gobustan, which heal many diseases. The portal says that Azerbaijan is home to a large number of mud volcanoes.

News.Az

