Iran's COVID-19 cases reach 110,767 with 6,733 deaths

Iran's death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 6,733 after 48 more people died from the virus overnight, the health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said 1,481 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 110,767.

According to the data, the number of recovered patients is 88,357, while 2,713 people are still in critical condition in hospitals.

The number of administered lab tests across the country is 615,477 so far, said Jahanpur.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

News.Az